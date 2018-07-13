Atrocities against women up in state: Sachin Pilot

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Maruti Suzuki looks to enter premium car segment in India, launches 7 seater 'Invicto'

Jawan Prevue: All You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan’s Girl Gang In Jawan

Death toll in Assam flood reaches seven, over 83,000 people affected, situation remains grim

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeJaipur

bollywood

Atrocities against women up in state: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said that the government’s ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padao’ slogan is hollow as the girls child have left schools fearing cases of atrocities against them.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The growing incidents of atrocities against women in Rajasthan despite the state being led by a woman chief minister is shameful, said PCC chief Sachin Pilot while accusing the Raje government of being insensitive towards the issue of women security.

“It is very unfortunate that atrocities against women are growing and even the schools are not being spared. This is the prime reason of girls students’ dropping out from schools. An economic survey report of Rajasthan government accepts that 50,000 girls have dropped out of schools,” said Pilot in a statement on Thursday.

Pilot said that the government’s ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padao’ slogan is hollow as the girls child have left schools fearing cases of atrocities against them. The state Congress head was making this comment in reference to latest atrocities committed in schools.

In Karauli’s Sangarpur village a teacher molested a girl student while another teacher was found drunk in Chinayaka village. In Bundi, a khap panchayat forced a five-year-old girl to stay outside her house as a punishment for breaking an egg of a bird considered sacred.

“The state government has been failed to curb such diktat, due to which Panchayats are working in an autocratic manner and harassing the families of the victims. It is a matter of shame that such atrocities are rampant in the state despite it being led by a woman CM,” said Pilot.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

DNA Verified: TV, mobile phones, household items cheaper amid new GST rates? Truth behind viral post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE