Atrocities against women up in state: Sachin Pilot

The growing incidents of atrocities against women in Rajasthan despite the state being led by a woman chief minister is shameful, said PCC chief Sachin Pilot while accusing the Raje government of being insensitive towards the issue of women security.

“It is very unfortunate that atrocities against women are growing and even the schools are not being spared. This is the prime reason of girls students’ dropping out from schools. An economic survey report of Rajasthan government accepts that 50,000 girls have dropped out of schools,” said Pilot in a statement on Thursday.

Pilot said that the government’s ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padao’ slogan is hollow as the girls child have left schools fearing cases of atrocities against them. The state Congress head was making this comment in reference to latest atrocities committed in schools.

In Karauli’s Sangarpur village a teacher molested a girl student while another teacher was found drunk in Chinayaka village. In Bundi, a khap panchayat forced a five-year-old girl to stay outside her house as a punishment for breaking an egg of a bird considered sacred.

“The state government has been failed to curb such diktat, due to which Panchayats are working in an autocratic manner and harassing the families of the victims. It is a matter of shame that such atrocities are rampant in the state despite it being led by a woman CM,” said Pilot.