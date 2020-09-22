Yuzvendra Chahal’s Man of the Match show in IPL 2020 sparks meme fest

Headlines

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

PM Modi’s Greece tour begins as he lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, watch

Everything you need to know about the most-talked-about gym supplement: Creatine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at the New Parliament building

Hema Malini finally reacts on reunion with Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 success, says 'we are...'

HomeIPL

IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Man of the Match show in IPL 2020 sparks meme fest

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Man of the Match award for his magnificent performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad to help Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 11:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 clash in Dubai. Chahal came into his final spell when Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey stitched a solid stand and were 121/2 in 15 overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal got the wicket of Manish Pandey and in the very next over, he got the wickets of Bairstow and Vijay Shankar to finish with 3/15. Thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal’s efforts, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 10 runs to get their IPL 2020 campaign off to a positive start.

In the post-match presentation, both David Warner and Virat Kohli acknowledged how Chahal changed the game with his three-wicket burst. “Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there. We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi,” Warner said.

Kohli also said that Chahal changed the game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hailing the bowlers’ skill. “Yuzi came in and changed the game for us. Tonight, he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he was the one in my opinion who changed the game,” Kohli pointed out.

Chahal explained his game plan after getting the Man of the Match award. “When I bowled my first over, I realized I need to bowl stump-to-stump line and backed myself. At one point they were batting well and I was trying to bowl loopy ones and wide of the reach which helped in building pressure. When I bowled to Pandey I was trying to outside off-stump with that field, but decided to bowl within the stumps because it is difficult to hit through the leg-side and with Bairstow I bowled little fuller and outside leg so that it becomes tough for him to target the leg-side with the turn away. When Vijay came Virat and AB told me to go for a googly and it worked. I put some mud on my hands to make sure there is no dew,” Chahal said.

Chahal’s success spark a meme fest

Off the field, Yuzvendra Chahal has been grabbing eyeballs on social media with his funny antics with fiancé Dhanashree Verma. She owns the Dhanashree Verma Company and has over six lakh followers on Instagram and over 15 lakh subscribers on YouTube.  She is proficient in Bollywood and hip-hop influenced dance forms. She is involved in event choreographies as well. According to her Instagram account, she is also a doctor, besides being a choreographer and YouTuber.  Verma has worked with Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, and singer Guru Randhawa amongst others.

The duo have come up with some adorable Instagram posts and have been active on social media until the build-up of the IPL.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World hails India's Moon ascent as Chandrayaan-3 makes soft landing: 25 points

Meet the Ludhiana farmer who once owned Swarna Shatabdi Express

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: 'Aditya mission to sun getting ready to launch...' says ISRO scientist S Somnath

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE