Yuzvendra Chahal’s Man of the Match show in IPL 2020 sparks meme fest

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Man of the Match award for his magnificent performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad to help Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 clash in Dubai. Chahal came into his final spell when Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey stitched a solid stand and were 121/2 in 15 overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal got the wicket of Manish Pandey and in the very next over, he got the wickets of Bairstow and Vijay Shankar to finish with 3/15. Thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal’s efforts, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 10 runs to get their IPL 2020 campaign off to a positive start.

In the post-match presentation, both David Warner and Virat Kohli acknowledged how Chahal changed the game with his three-wicket burst. “Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there. We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi,” Warner said.

Kohli also said that Chahal changed the game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hailing the bowlers’ skill. “Yuzi came in and changed the game for us. Tonight, he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he was the one in my opinion who changed the game,” Kohli pointed out.

Chahal explained his game plan after getting the Man of the Match award. “When I bowled my first over, I realized I need to bowl stump-to-stump line and backed myself. At one point they were batting well and I was trying to bowl loopy ones and wide of the reach which helped in building pressure. When I bowled to Pandey I was trying to outside off-stump with that field, but decided to bowl within the stumps because it is difficult to hit through the leg-side and with Bairstow I bowled little fuller and outside leg so that it becomes tough for him to target the leg-side with the turn away. When Vijay came Virat and AB told me to go for a googly and it worked. I put some mud on my hands to make sure there is no dew,” Chahal said.

Chahal’s success spark a meme fest

Off the field, Yuzvendra Chahal has been grabbing eyeballs on social media with his funny antics with fiancé Dhanashree Verma. She owns the Dhanashree Verma Company and has over six lakh followers on Instagram and over 15 lakh subscribers on YouTube. She is proficient in Bollywood and hip-hop influenced dance forms. She is involved in event choreographies as well. According to her Instagram account, she is also a doctor, besides being a choreographer and YouTuber. Verma has worked with Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, and singer Guru Randhawa amongst others.

The duo have come up with some adorable Instagram posts and have been active on social media until the build-up of the IPL.