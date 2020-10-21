'Tie both his feet together': R Ashwin hilariously trolls Chris Gayle after KXIP v DC clash - See post

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) outclassed Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (October 20) and registered a five-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium, however, it was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had managed to put an end to the Gayle Storm when KXIP were on the chase.

In chase of a target score of 165 runs, KXIP got off to a poor start as the side lost skipper KL Rahul (15) in the third over of the innings.

However, Chris Gayle came in and smashed 26 runs in the fifth over in order to revamp the chase and give some hope to Punjab's fans.

In the very next over, Ashwin cleaned up Gayle's stumps to put a brake on the KXIP's run-scoring streak.

After the match, the veteran spinner teased the "Universe Boss" in a cheeky manner.

Ashwin took to Twitter and posted a photograph from the match where he can be seen tying Gayle's shoelaces with a caption that read: "The devil is always in the detail. Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him". Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger.

HERE IS THE POST:

The devil is always in the detail .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

The KXIP will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

(with ANI inputs)