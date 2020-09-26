IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's match-winning 70 guides KKR to emphatic win over SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in a much-anticipated IPL 2020 clash.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (September 26) on matchday eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, thanks to a match-winning knock from Shubman Gill.
Earlier in the day, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and welcomed KKR to bowl first.
The Hyderabad side got off to a terrible start after they lost both their openers.
Pat Cummins bowled a terrific spell early on to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (5) inside the powerplay.
Warner and Manish Pandey then tried to form a partnership for SRH but also did not last for too long as Varun Chakravarthy's spin bowling helped KKR find a breakthrough.
Chakravarthy's toused up delivery was misjudged by Warner (36) who ended up giving away an easy catch to the bowler.
However, Pandey then took over the charge and propelled SRH towards a defendable total.
Manish also bagged himself a well-fought half-century be Andre Russell sent him back to the dressing room with a full toss for 51.
Wriddhiman Saha (30) and later on Mohammed Nabi's unbeaten 11 helped SRH end on 142/4.
In chase of a target score of 143, KKR got off to a poor start and lost Sunil Narine for a duck.
Star allrounder Rashid Khan immediately struck right after and dismissed KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik for a duck as well.
However, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana then formed a quick partnership as they fought their way back into the game.
Rana played a lightning innings of 26 runs off just 13 balls before Natarajan dismissed the KKR batsman off a brilliant delivery, leaving KKR on 53/3.
Eoin Morgan then came in and used his experience to settle the game for the Kolkata side and formed a match-winning partnership of 92 runs.
Gill was the star man of the day, as the youngster bagged an excellent half-century to his name off 51 balls.
Both Gill (70*) and Morgan (42*) stayed unbeaten in the end and guided KKR to 145/3 to win the match by 7 wickets.