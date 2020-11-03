IPL 2020: KKR's playoff fate depends on SRH's loss to MI

With 55 league games are done, all attention now moves to Sharjah when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) to seal their fate for the Playoffs.

The Mumbai franchise have already made it and so have Delhi Capitals (DC) on the second spot and the two will meet in the Qualifier

As for RCB, they too are safe, thanks to their net run-rate (NRR). RCB needed to make sure DC don't finish the game before 17.3 overs and they managed that making them the third team to qualify. Their position, however, is not yet known.

The clash between MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will see who will be the last team to make it to the playoffs.

So which will be the last team to enter Top 4?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

A lot of things depends on SRH. They can confirm their qualification with a win over MI in its final game.

However, if they lose, it will be out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR just came after a 60-run win against RR and kept their playoff hopes hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

If SRH loses their final game, they make it to the top 4. In case if SRH win, it will be a three-way tie for the fourth position.