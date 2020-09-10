IPL 2020 â€“ Is Prithvi Shaw dating actress Prachi Singh?

Prithvi Shaw will be one of the key player for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The youngster is working hard to ensure he is in top shape and is ready for the tournament that will begin on September 19 in Abu Dhabi between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Prithvi Shaw has been posting videos about his training on his Instagram page. However, on most of his posts, one comment has been constant and that is of Prachi Singh.

The young actress, who is new in the TV and film circuit, has a role in Colors TV’s serial Udaan. Shaw and Prachi Singh have been consistently in touch on social media, most notably on Instagram.

Shaw key for Capitals?

Prithvi Shaw will be the key player while opening the innings for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The youngster had a fantastic start to his cricketing career, once smashing 546 in an inter-school tournament. He then went on to help India clinch the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. He started off with a century on debut in Ranji Trophy and he also showed his class when he smashed a century on Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot.

In the last one year, Shaw has endured a tough time. His tour to Australia ended when he suffered an ankle injury during a warm-up game in Sydney. In the subsequent months, Prithvi Shaw was banned for a period of time after failing a drugs test. Slowly, he made his way back and is now determined to make an impression in world cricket. He will be eager to help Delhi Capitals go one step further and win the title for the first time.