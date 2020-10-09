IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at Sharjah

Delhi Capitals (DC) cruised to a 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 clash on Friday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, Rajasthan Royals got off to the worst start possible on the night as they lost one of their key players early on.

Skipper Steven Smith sent in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to hand the side a good start but things did not go as planned from the get-go.

After Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje failed to get a wicket in the first two overs, Iyer brought in Ashwin and he found the breakthrough that his skipper was looking for. Ashwin got rid of Buttler (13) after Shikhar Dhawan took an excellent catch to land the first blow.

Smith came in and formed a short stand with Jaiswal before Anrich Nortje got rid of the RR skipper on 24. Sanju Samson (5) and Mahipal Lomror (1) too failed to do much with the bat as they also threw away their wickets cheaply.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis brought an end to Yashasvi Jaiswal's fighting knock of 34 runs with an excellent delivery. Tewatia, later on, played a propelling innings of 38 runs before Rabada annihilated his stumps with a ripping yorker.

Andrew Tye (6), Jofra Archer (2), Shreyas Gopal (2) and Varun Aaron (1) also made minimum to noncontribution as RR finished on 138/10 with two balls still to spare.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Archer in the second over of the innings. Archer then caught and bowled Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (22) was then run out in the sixth over which reduced the team to 50/3. Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were the next batsmen but failed to build a partnership as the former too was run out in the 10th over.

Stoinis provided the team with some momentum as the player struck 39 runs before Rahul Tewatia dismissed him. Shimron Hetmyer then started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed regular sixes and boundaries.

Hetmyer struck two consecutive sixes to Kartik Tyagi in the 17th over but the bowler made a comeback and dismissed Hetmyer, who played a knock of 45 runs from just 24 balls. Axar Patel then played a quick knock of 17 runs from eight deliveries before Andrew Tye got hold of him in the 19th over. Archer then bowled a brilliant last over, conceding just three runs from the over to restrict Delhi Capitals on 184 runs.