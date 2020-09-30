IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians â€“ Head-to-head and past encounters

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have had two things in common in IPL 2020 – Inconsistency and heartbreak. Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings but bounced back in style to win against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they were undone in the Super Over against Royal Challengers Bangalore despite the best efforts of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard. At the other end, Kings XI Punjab have suffered the Super Over and heartbreak as well. They conspired to lose the game against Delhi Capitals with one needed off two balls as they too suffered heartbreak. They decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore but against Rajasthan Royals, they were undone by a freakish knock from Rahul Tewatia.

With both side having suffered heartbreak and inconsistency, it is their turn to ensure the tide turns in their favour. Kings XI Punjab will take on the Mumbai Indians in the next match at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with Mumbai Indians holding a 13-11 advantage. Both sides have been involved in some memorable clashes in the IPL but the four-time champions have just about managed to hold their nerve.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played – 24

Won by Mumbai Indians – 13

Won by Kings XI Punjab – 11

Last five encounters

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, April 10, 2019, Mumbai, Result: Mumbai Indians won by three wickets

KL Rahul was in blistering form as he blasted 100 off 64 balls while Chris Gayle was at his usual dominating best with 63 off 36 balls which included three fours and seven sixes. However, the rest of the batting failed and Kings XI Punjab managed to reach 197/4. Mumbai Indians were struggling at 94/4 but Kieron Pollard blasted 10 sixes in his knock of 83 off 31 balls as Mumbai Indians won the match by three wickets off the last ball.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, March 30, 2019, Mohali, Result: Kings XI Punjab won by eight wickets

Quinton de Kock was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians with 60 but a solid display of bowling from Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Hardus Vijoen restricted them to 176/7. However, KL Rahul showed his class with 71 and he got great support from Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal as they romped home to an easy win.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, May 16, 2018, Mumbai, Result: Mumbai Indians won by three runs

Mumbai Indians were boosted by yet another attacking knock from Kieron Pollard as he smashed 50 off 23 balls to help Mumbai Indians reach 186/8. Andrew Tye was the star with the ball for Kings XI Punjab with 4/16. KL Rahul blasted 94 which included 10 fours and three sixes and he was given great support by Aaron Finch. However, Mumbai Indians received a boost with Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/15 and they turned the match around to win by a narrow margin.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, May 04, 2018, Indore, Result: Mumbai Indians won by six wickets

Chris Gayle hit a fifty and there were decent contributions from all the batsmen as Kings XI Punjab reached 174/6. Suryakumar Yadav hit 57 but Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya’s blitz in the lower middle order helped Mumbai Indians chase the total down with one over to go.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, May 11, 2017, Mumbai, Result: Kings XI Punjab won by seven runs

Wriddhiman Saha was the star for Kings XI Punjab with a blazing 93 off 55 balls and he got good support from Glenn Maxwell who hammered 47 off 25 balls. Kings XI Punjab notched up 230/3. In response, Lendl Simmons hit 59 which included five fours and four sixes. Kieron Pollard hit 50 off 24 balls and Hardik Pandya hit four sixes in his blitz of 30 from 13 balls. However, Kings XI Punjab held their nerve to clinch a nail-biter.