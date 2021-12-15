World’s Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi bags 8th spot, beats out Joe Biden, Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proven his global popularity by landing a spot in the top ten ranks of the World’s Most Admired Men list of 2021. The list has been released on the basis of a survey done by data analytics company YouGov.

PM Modi has secured the 8th spot on the list released by YouGov, surpassing many influential celebrities and political figures. In the World’s Most Admired Men 2021 list, PM Modi has been ranked above notable people such as US President Joe Biden, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Other Indian personalities featured in the top twenty spots of the list are cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Former US President Barack Obama has retained the top spot on the list, with American businessman Bill Gates on the second spot.

The third, fourth, and fifth positions on the list have been secured by Chinese President Xi Jinping, football player Cristiano Ronaldo, and legendary actor Jackie Chan, respectively. Other personalities on the list are Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Chinese businessman Jack Ma and ex-US President Donald Trump.

World’s Most Admired Men 2021: Top ten ranks

Barack Obama Bill Gates Xi Jinping Cristiano Ronaldo Jackie Chan Elon Musk Lionel Messi Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Jack Ma

Apart from the list of World’s Most Admired Men 2021, YouGov has also released a list of the world’s most admired women of this year. The top spot on the list has been nabbed by the Former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama, while the second and third spots are secured by actress Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also secured the top spot on the 'Global Leader Approval Tracker' list put out by American research firm Morning Consult. PM Modi had a score of 70 percent on the survey, while Mexico President López Obrador ranked second at 66 percent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi ranked third at 58 percent.