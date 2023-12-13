Headlines

Who is Neelam, civil services aspirant caught in Parliament security breach case?

Know here more about Neelam, the woman behind the Parliament security breach that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

The zero hour in Parliament on Wednesday witnessed a huge security breach when two men carrying canisters emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitor's gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber. Meanwhile, a man and a woman sprayed gas and chanted slogans outside the Parliament House. 

The woman involved is named Neelam who is a native of Haryana. She originally hails from Jind, Haryana but currently, Neelam is living in a PG near Square market to prepare for the Haryana Civil Services. 

As per reports, she was involved in the controversial farmer's protest in 2020. But she is not linked to any political party. 

The shocking visuals of the incident are now going viral on social media. The two men behind the massive security breach in the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, who hails from Lucknow and is the son of Shankarlal Sharma, and 35-year-old D Manoranjan, the son of D Devara. Not much about the intruders has been released to the public as of now. 

The incident occurred at 1 pm when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House. After the two people jumped from the visitor's gallery, there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned.

The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who died in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Read: REVEALED: Identity of two persons who breached Lok Sabha security and sprayed gas in the House

