Who is Manda Krishna Madiga, whom PM Modi consoles as he breaks down during poll rally in Telangana?

PM Modi was seen talking to the MRPS leader on the stage, where Madiga broke into tears. PM Modi then held Madiga's hands and consoled him.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Hyderabad's Secunderabad and shared the stage with Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga, who got visibly emotional.

PM Modi was seen talking to the MRPS leader on the stage, where Madiga broke into tears. PM Modi then held Madiga's hands and consoled him.

PM Modi was present there to address the rally organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Who is Manda Krishna Madiga?

Manda Krishna Madiga, born Yellaiah in 1965, is a politician and activist known for his commitment to the rights of the marginalised Madiga community, historically occupied by leather workers and manual scavengers.

In the 1980s, he was an anti-caste activist and founded the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti in July 1994. He added the Madiga surname that has been marked by advocacy efforts for issues such as caste discrimination, children's health, and disability rights.

MRPS was established in Edumudi village, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh with the aim of implementing internal reservations.

Since 2013, PM Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga, whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste category.

Following a meeting held with Manda Krishna, the BJP, in its 2014 manifesto, promised internal reservations.

At Saturday's rally ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, PM Modi also reiterated the BJP's commitment to ensuring social justice for the poor and deprived. 

"People of the Madiga community and Krisha (Manda Krishna Madiga, an MRPS leader), I am not here to ask something from you; I am here for atonement for past deeds of political leaders and political parties since independence, which made promises to you and ditched you. I belong to the political arena so I apologise to you... You (people) have seen a lot of governments in the country. Our government's highest priority is to give preference to those who are deprived. BJP's mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," PM Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

