'Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack?': Congress' Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt

In an outright attack at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on the anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi inquired who benefitted the most from the terror attacks. He also asked who has been held accountable on part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the lapse in security that led to the attack.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP launched a blistering attack on the central government and laid down a series of questions that were a thinly veiled reference to the allegations that the BJP might have benefitted from the dastardly attacks.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?"

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Opposition leaders have often questioned the centre over the enquiry done regarding the 2019 Pulwama attack. On this day, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that to date, no inquiry has been commissioned to find out from where the 30 kg of RDX had entered the country and how the vehicle had reached the spot.

"40 CRPF men died in the Pulwama attack. Till date, no inquiry has been commissioned to find out from where RDX came and how the vehicle reached the spot. The vehicle's driver was in jail. How did he come out? A probe should be conducted as people would want to know the truth," Nawab Malik of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra, said.

February 14 this year marks the anniversary of the deadly 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India is paying its tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year. A memorial to the fallen soldiers has been inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures is a part of the memorial along with the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

On February 14, 2019, a powerful explosion rocked a convoy of vehicles carrying the security personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Jammu and Kashmir, on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway at Latoomode in Pulwama district. The powerful explosion, triggered by a suicide bomber carrying explosives in a car, reduced a CRPF bus to a mangled heap of iron and 40 jawans lost their lives.