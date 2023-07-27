Weather Report: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi-NCR, warning of moderate rain on Thursday. While intermittent showers are predicted over the next five to six days, the intensity is expected to gradually reduce.

Delhi NCR (Noida and Gurgaon): Flood situation continued along Hindon and Yamuna floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida, impacting 17 villages where over 3,100 people have been displaced and moved to shelter homes while nearly 1,600 hectares of land was submerged, officials said on Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Lucknow: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall This week. As many as 331 villages in Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Kasganj, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, and Shamli districts have been affected by the floods, the data stated.

Mumbai: IMD Mumbai centre has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" in the city on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday after the IMD issued a 'red' alert for the metropolis.

"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors, and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.

The Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus recorded a 153.5 mm downpour, Ram Mandir area 161 mm, Byculla 119 mm, Sion 112 mm, and Bandra 106 mm in the last 24 hours, IMD officials said.

Hyderabad: The Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur between 1600 hours of July 26 to 0830 hours of July 27. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal, who reviewed the rain situation with city civic officials, directed them to identify areas that face the threat of inundation and take steps to ensure that there is no problem there. She asked the Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner to take measures to address the problems of residents at Gajularamaram where waterlogging was reported in several residential colonies, a GHMC release said.

The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places.

(with input from agencies)