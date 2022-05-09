Weather forecast: Heatwave alert in Delhi, MP, Rajasthan, UP and Gujarat; rain warning in more than 17 states

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in one part of the country, while there is a forecast of rain in the other part. According to the IMD, due to Cyclone Asani, there may be rain in more than 17 states. With the rains in the eastern and southern states of India, there will be a change in the weather in the states of Orissa and the north-east.

At the same time, there will be heatwave conditions in the national capital Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The Deep Depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm Asani about 380 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands). It is moving northwestwards and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening.

Due to the effect of Asani, apart from cloud cover in many states, thunderstorms and drizzle have started. The effect of cyclonic storm will be visible in 14 states including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave again in northwest and central India from May 8.

The IMD has said that with the fresh round of heatwave, the maximum temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next three days. From May 9 to May 12, IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in Rajasthan and South Haryana, Delhi, South-West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra from May 8 to May 11.

In many areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 32 to 33 degrees Celsius is being recorded. Madhya Pradesh on the other hand is once again witnessing heatwave conditions. Hot winds are blowing and the temperature has reached 40 to 48 degrees in many areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to exceed 42-44 degree Celsius in some parts of Northwest and Central India. In the southern and central India, a rain alert has been issued in Kerala, Karnataka, Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa with thunder and lightning.

In the eastern part, there is a possibility of lightning with rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya till May 11. The weather will remain pleasant in the hilly states as well. It may also rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Leh Ladakh in north India.