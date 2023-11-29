'We will tell Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi how politics...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Telangana polls

Telangana is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, the Congress, and the BJP. The counting of votes, along with that in four other states, will be taken up on December 3.

Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the only aim of the latter is to ensure that Muslims and Dalits do not become political leaders. Rahul Gandhi today in Hyderabad said that the College in which CM KCR must have studied was built by the Congress party.

Reacting to it, Owaisi said, "Today I came across the statement of a Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) in which he said that KCR has studied in the university which was built by Congress. Rahul Gandhi, who is your stenographer? Which university did you make? Have you ever heard Rahul Gandhi opposing triple talaq? Must not have heard. To show the world, you call it Mohabbat ki Dukaan but your aim is only to ensure that Muslims and Dalits do not become political leaders." "We will tell Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi how politics is done in 2024," he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I had said earlier also that Congress, BJP, and RSS are fighting together on many seats in Telangana. Because the Telangana President of Congress has grown up with RSS the thinking of RSS is still alive in him today and will be there tomorrow also. I am telling all the youth to use their vote. Further speaking on the Muslim reservation which the BJP has targeted in its rallies and speeches," the AIMIM chief said that the reservation is only given to Muslims from Backward classes.

"The reservation that Muslims are getting in Telangana is not based on religion. There is a list in it that, only those who belong to the backward classes of Muslims are getting it, and those who will not get it are also written in that list. The reservation is given based on social, educational, and backwardness. Why do BJP and PM Modi have so much problem with this? If all the communities are strong then the country will be strong, right?" he emphasised.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, the Congress, and the BJP. The counting of votes, along with that in four other states, will be taken up on December 3.