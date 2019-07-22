Watch: This footage of Chandrayaan 2 launching to the moon will give every Indian goosebumps

India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Monday at 2:53 pm.

Soon after the launch, ISRO chairman K Sivan said, "We bounced back with flying colours ... success is coming after a hollow". ISRO chief's statement was in relation to the earlier scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-2 which was aborted following a technical snag on July 15.

Addressing the gathering at the mission control centre after the GLSV-MKIII-M1 injected the three-module spacecraft in a precise launch from this sport, he also said not only ISRO and India but the entire world was waiting for the launch.

"We bounced back in flying colours after the earlier technical snag. Success is coming after a hollow," he said crediting the entire Team ISRO for the success.

Watch the full launch video of Chandrayaan 2:

Following the successful launch of India's lunar mission, ISRO was soon hit by a host of congratulatory messages with the first ones being from President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across party lines hailed the launch of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

These leaders also congratulated the ISRO scientists and engineers for the "historic launch", and said it was a proud moment for all Indians.

The mission is expected to lead to new discoveries and enrich India's knowledge systems, Kovind said.

In a series of tweets, Modi said every Indian is immensely proud today.

Referring to the indigenous systems used in Chandrayaan-2, he said the mission is "Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! ... Efforts such as Chandrayaan-2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation."

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of him watching the launch on a large screen and shared his audio message to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch.