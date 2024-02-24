Uttar Pradesh: At least 22 killed, several injured as tractor falls in pond in Kasganj

India
The incident occurred when their tractor-trolley veered off the road and plunged into a pond. The pilgrims were en route to Kadarganj for a sacred dip in the Ganga River.
A pilgrimage turned into a tragedy as at least 22 pilgrims, including women and children, lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. The incident occurred when their tractor-trolley veered off the road and plunged into a pond. The pilgrims were en route to Kadarganj for a sacred dip in the Ganga River.
Ten others sustained injuries in the mishap and were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to officials.
Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation for the victims' families. Each bereaved family will receive Rs 2 lakh, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person.
"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured," tweeted the Chief Minister.
जनपद कासगंज में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024
जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को सभी घायलों के समुचित निःशुल्क उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र…
Furthermore, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed authorities to ensure that all injured pilgrims receive adequate medical care.