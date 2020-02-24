US working with Pakistan to fight terror groups, says Donald Trump

As the US President Donald Trump visited the Motera stadium in Gujarat to attend the Namaste Trump event, he touched the topic of terrorism during his speech, saying that his administration is working with Pakistan to crackdown on terror groups in the Islamic country.

"The US and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists & to fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office, my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organizations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border," said Trump.

The President also said that signs of 'big progress' can be seen. "Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia."

Before arriving at the stadium, Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram and appreciated the simple lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi.

The President kick-started his 36-hour stay in India with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He then left for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal.

The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.