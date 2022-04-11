Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat terms Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 'outdated'

Terming Ashok Gehlot "outdated", Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday suggested the Rajasthan Chief Minister to retire from politics. In a series of tweets on Monday, Shekhawat, an MP from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, said: "Gehlot should now retire from politics. Even his party members want the same."

"In Ashok Gehlot`s statements, I hear the anguish of the defeat of his son in Jodhpur. They have not forgotten the result of Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat till date. Voters had blessed me to make PM Modi ‘the Prime Minister’. Since then, he considered me as his worst enemy, but I sympathise with him," he said. Shekhawat had defeated Ashok Gehlot`s son, Vaibhav, in the Lok Sabha polls.

Further criticising the Rajasthan Chief Minister, the Union Minister said: "He not only misuses the government machinery to instigate me but also keeps making unwarranted statements. I have challenged him. Let them prove their fabricated allegations against PM Modi". For the last two days, Gehlot and Shekhawat have been slamming each other over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

On April 10 (Sunday), Gehlot in Bikaner said: "Rajasthan has won 25 MPs, Our Jal Shakti minister is from Rajasthan. He should at least get this one project which has been declared as a national project. If he does not have that much ability and could not convince the prime minister, why is he holding a ministerial portfolio?"

There has been a tussle between Shekhawat and CM Gehlot after the Lok Sabha elections. It further escalated after the revolt of the Sachin Pilot camp in July 2020. The Gehlot camp had released audio tapes accusing the Union Minister of conspiring to topple the government. A case was later filed against Shekhawat. On the basis of this tape, Singh has filed a case in Delhi. Gehlot’s OSD and police officers were accused in the case. Since then, the tension between the two has increased.

