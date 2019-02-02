Underworld Don Ravi Pujari arrested in Senegal: Sources

Underworld Don Ravi Pujari was arrested in Dakar in the Southern African country, Senegal on Friday. The intelligence agencies of Senegal carried out the mission on January 22.

Sources have revealed that the External Affairs ministry is trying to extradite Pujari. However, the ministry has not made any official announcement of the arrest or the extradition so far.

Pujari is also wanted by the Maharashtra Police for an array of offences. The Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Mumbai Police are non-committal about their strategy to bring the gangster back to India.

Pujari once was a favorite henchman of Underworld Don Chhota Rajan. The notorious gangster fled the country and came to be known to earn his illicit wealth by spreading terror through extortion and contract killing in India.

Pujari used to run a restaurant named Maharaja while his side-business of calling celebrities in the country and threatening them for money continued unabated. It is believed that a mere two days ago, the Mumbai crime branch had arrested two gangsters, Akash Shetty and William Rodrigues, and had applied the stringent provisions of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) on them.