UK vaccine certificate row: India imposes reciprocal measures - Know guidelines

In the backdrop UK not recognising India's covid vaccine certificate, New Delhi has decided to impose reciprocal measures on UK nationals arriving in the country from the UK. Under the new regulations that come into effect from October 4, UK nationals need Pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, Covid-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival and significantly mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India.

It will be applicable to all UK nationals irrespective of their vaccination status. Sources said, "Authorities in the MOH&FW and MOCA would be taking steps to implement the new measures."

The UK had announced new guidelines last month which come into effect on October 4. The guidelines were seen as discriminatory and include rules like quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days and COVID-19 test on or before Day 2 and on or after Day 8 for passengers who aren't fully vaccinated with the UK authorised vaccines and certificates. Interestingly India's new rules for the UK also come into effect on October 4.