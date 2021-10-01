Now you can get separate COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travel from CoWIN portal

Now you can get a separate certificate from the CoWIN portal if you are travelling to another country. The CoWIN portal has officially started a dedicated section for international travellers.

Notably, the vaccination certificate for international travel will be written in the format of DOB (Year-Month-Day). The certificate will have a Unique Id. The type of vaccine will also be written on the certificate along with the name of the vaccine, like Covaxin - Inactivated Virus Vaccine, Covishield- Recombinant Adenovirus Vector Vaccine.

The process of downloading the certificate is simple. Here is how you can download it from the COWIN portal.

- First of all, you have to visit Cowin.gov.in website.

- Login with your registered mobile number.

- Enter your passport number and DOB written in the passport in yyyy/mm/dd format and submit it.

- You will see your vaccination certificate for international travel which you can download.