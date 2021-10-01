Now you can get separate COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travel from CoWIN portal
The process of downloading the certificate is simple. Here is how you can download it from the COWIN portal.
Now you can get a separate certificate from the CoWIN portal if you are travelling to another country. The CoWIN portal has officially started a dedicated section for international travellers.
Notably, the vaccination certificate for international travel will be written in the format of DOB (Year-Month-Day). The certificate will have a Unique Id. The type of vaccine will also be written on the certificate along with the name of the vaccine, like Covaxin - Inactivated Virus Vaccine, Covishield- Recombinant Adenovirus Vector Vaccine.
- First of all, you have to visit Cowin.gov.in website.
- Login with your registered mobile number.
- Enter your passport number and DOB written in the passport in yyyy/mm/dd format and submit it.
- You will see your vaccination certificate for international travel which you can download.