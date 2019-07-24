Twist in 'Nataka': JD(S)-Congress govt loses trust vote, BS Yeddyurappa likely to become chief minister

The long-drawn-out suspense thriller in Karnataka's political theatre finally ended on Tuesday with BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa having the last laugh in the trust vote that he won 105 to 99.

"It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up of the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start. Farmers suffering due to drought and other factors will be given importance," said Yeddyurappa amid celebrations.

The former chief minister, who is all set to assume the post again, is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and Union home minister Amit Shah before staking claim to form the government.

HD Kumaraswamy probably smiled for the first time since he took over as chief minister, saying, "I thank the people of the state for giving me an opportunity to govern."

But his party wasn't smiling. Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, visibly upset, alleged the BJP had won the trust vote by means of horse-trading.

Karnataka To Stay In A Whirl Collapse of govt doesn’t end uncertainty in the state Now, the rebel MLAs will return from Maharashtra After their resignations are accepted, there will be bypolls in 16 constituencies MLAs risk disqualification for violating party whip

"Everyone [MLAs] who was absent, it's because of them [BJP]. They have been kept in wrongful confinement and that is why they did not come. It is a betrayal of democracy. This is a conspiracy by BJP to gain power. They have lured them with promises to win this vote. BJP did not have the mandate. They have won 104 seats," said Siddaramaiah.

The high-stakes drama began since the day 14 MLAs were whisked away from Bengaluru and escorted to Mumbai allegedly at the behest to Yeddyurappa, even as Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government tried its best to woo them back by sending emissaries and offering incentives of cabinet berths.

The nearly month-long drama also saw intervention from the Supreme Court, which also bore criticism for stepping into the territory of the legislature.

(Karnataka CM submits his resignation)

The government that had the support of 119 MLAs up till June came crashing down when 16 MLAs resigned within the span of a week in July.

With the absence of 20 MLAs, the house strength was down to 204 making 103 the magic number.

The missing MLAs included 12 rebel Congress MLAs, three rebel JD(S) MLAs, two Congress MLAs who are unwell and undergoing treatment, two Independents and one BSP MLA.

But the collapse of the coalition government doesn't put an end to the uncertainty in the state's administration, as it would also lead to the rebel MLAs finally returning from Maharashtra.

"The result is finally out. There was uncertainty. But we were all hopeful that the government will collapse. We are in Pune and we will return soon. This government was serving only a few people," said rebel MLA H Vishwanath.

It is still not going to be smooth sailing for the next few months. After the resignations are accepted, Karnataka will witness bypolls in 16 constituencies.

The MLAs also face the threat of disqualification for violating the whip, despite an SC order ensuring they were not compelled to attend the session.

The bypoll results could further complicate matters in the assembly where BJP currently has 105 MLAs in its favour. In full strength, a government will need the support of 113 MLAs to survive.