Live updates: Violence breaks out during farmers' tractor rally near ITO, police fire tear gas shells

The Delhi Police on Tuesday lathi-charged the farmers who were taking out a tractor rally in Delhi after they broke the barricades. Apart from this, the police also fired tear gas shells when violence erupted.

The police also used tear gas to disperse farmers who gathered at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar here after scuffles broke out between protestors and police personnel.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2021, the farmers were participating in the tractor rally against the new agriculture laws on Republic Day. Protestors also took over a police vehicle at the site.

14:05 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Protestors enter Red Fort in Delhi, wave flags from the ramparts of the fort

#WATCH Protestors enter Red Fort in Delhi, wave flags from the ramparts of the fort pic.twitter.com/4dgvG1iHZo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

13:45 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

A Delhi Police personnel was looked after by other Police personnel as he fell unconscious while on duty at Dilshad Garden, during the farmers' protest. He is now being taken to a hospital after regaining consciousness.

A Delhi Police personnel was looked after by other Police personnel as he fell unconscious while on duty at Dilshad Garden, during the farmers' protest. He is now being taken to a hospital after regaining consciousness. pic.twitter.com/9Rmp9BtAQR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

13:35 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

DTC bus vandalised by protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi

DTC bus vandalised by protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/ABxOkzlyjH — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

13:30 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

13:19 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station and all stations on the Green Line are closed: DMRC

13:18 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Delhi: Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached

Delhi: Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached pic.twitter.com/Rjiz26K4dk — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

13:17 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

A Delhi Police personnel rescued by protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi.

#WATCH: A Delhi Police personnel rescued by protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/uigSLyVAGy — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

13:12 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

13:10 IST Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi.

The rally began from Singhu border earlier in the day.

Farmers were seen climb atop a police water cannon vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital.

#WATCH Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/pzfJs6Ioef — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Notably, before Akshardham, NH 24 was barricaded by the police, but some farmers' groups tried to break some barricades with tractors and enter Delhi, when the police released tear gas shells and lathi-charged. The farmers have been chased from there.

Meanwhile, at Singhu border, Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee alleged that police are stopping them to move towards Ring Road.

Protestors were seen on top of a police vehicle and removing police barricading at Mukarba Chowk.

"We have to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We have given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We are carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow was not agreed upon," Pannu told ANI.

SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police, who was present at Singhu border said that the police are cooperating with farmers.

"They have cooperated with us and we are cooperating with them. It is our request that they continue to follow the route they are currently on," he said.

At Tikri border, farmers broke police barricade as their tractor rally against the new agriculture laws entered Delhi on Republic Day.

Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak has said on Sunday, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu."