"There were several attempts to kill my son during elections," says Sidhu Moose Wala's father

Balkaur Singh, the father of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, inaugurated a road in Burj Dhalwa village in Mansa district on Monday, making his first public appearance since his son's death.

Moosewala promised about the road during his election campaign for the Punjab Assembly. Moosewala ran unsuccessfully for the Congress ticket in Mansa.

Speaking with the villagers, Balkaur Singh said: “We are passing through a bad phase. I am sure, your expectations are high. I will not be able to do a lot, but I will try to fulfill the dreams seen by my son for the constituency.”

He claimed, "Eight attempts were made to attack Sidhu Moose Wala during the polls. He, however, was saved at that time because he had security with him, but this new government curtailed his security along with others. The news was leaked in the media and within a day he was killed."

“We lost the polls and both me and Sidhu were sad at first, but then one day when my son returned from a show in Dubai, he told me that we will continue to work for the area and people here, but will not contest elections again as he did not like the attitude of people in politics,” he said.

He alleged gangsters were running a parallel government in Punjab.

Getting emotional, he said: “Neither any politician nor gangsters will be killed. Only the kids of common man are being murdered.”

The Punjabi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested Ankit Sirsa, main shooter in Sidhu Moosewala case. Another accused, Sachin Bhiwani, who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters of the Sidhu Moosewala case, was also arrested.