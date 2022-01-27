Tamil Nadu Covid-19 update: Schools, colleges to reopen from THIS date

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin has announced to reopen schools for classes 10-12 from February 1. The night curfew in Tamil Nadu has been lifted from tomorrow.

The state school education department has already announced board exams in May and two revision tests to be held in January and March for students attending the board exam in May.

According to the new rules, the number of guests allowed at weddings has been fixed at 100. Whereas, only 50 people are allowed for funerals.

All places of worship will remain open on all days.

Restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will be allowed to function with 50% capacity.