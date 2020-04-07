SpiceJet operates India’s first cargo-on-seat flight, carries vital supplies from Delhi to Chennai

India's budget airline SpiceJet on Tuesday operated country's first cargo-on-seat flight that carried vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space from Delhi to Chennai.

The airline deployed a Boeing 737 NG aircraft after taking due approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The company said that it will do five rotations today ensuring that vital supplies are delivered in the shortest possible time.

"The aircraft flew from Delhi to Chennai. From Chennai, it operated to Surat and from Surat, it operated back to Chennai. The aircraft will operate from Chennai to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Delhi later today with cargo on-board," a statement from the company said.

It is the first time that a passenger aircraft was used to transport to cargo.

According to SpiceJet, special seat covers made from flame-proof material were used to cover the seats and the cargo on the seat was secured with restraints, adding "To ensure optimum utilisation of space, the overhead bin, were also used."

SpiceJet has carried more than 1400 tons of cargo operating around 200 domestic and international cargo flights since nation-wide lockdown began.