Smugglers bid to enter India with two kg of uranium foiled at Indo-Nepal border; security agencies on alert

Uranium is used to make atomic bombs. It can also be used to make missiles, small shells and bullets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Representational Image

Two kilograms of uranium were seized by authorities at Biratnagar, close to the Nepal-India border, on Friday. Besides, 15 people were also arrested.

The smugglers were attempting to sneak highly radioactive material into foreign nations via India while transporting illegal items. According to police, the smugglers intended to cross into Bihar from the Indian side of the border somewhere in the Jogbani district of the state.

The detained smugglers were staying at two different hotels in Biratnagar, Nepal, and were found to be in possession of two kilograms of uranium as well as other material. They intended to cross the border into India through Kathmandu.

The carriers of the contraband goods had been planning to sneak into the Indian side at Jogbani the border town in the Araria district of Bihar. But, their plan was foiled by the Nepal police. The huge haul of radioactive material has set the alarm bell ringing for the Indian security agencies.

While verifying the seizures in Nepal, Morang SP Shantiraj Koirala said that different hotels in Biratnagar had yielded the massive haul of uranium, weighing about two kilograms along with other suspicious items.

The smugglers with the contraband goods were planning to sneak into the Indian borders through Kathmandu. But, their plan was foiled and they were arrested from two separate hotels in Kathmandu, the SP added.

Uranium is used to make atomic bombs. It can also be used to make missiles, small shells and bullets. Uranium-235 is also used as a fuel in nuclear plants. In nuclear plants, water is heated from uranium to make steam, then that steam is used to make electricity.

However, along with Nepal, the Indian security agency is investigating in the matter of the capture of uranium consignments from different places. It has been started to find out whether it was used for anti-national activities. Along with this, the police and security agencies have also been involved in checking the availability of uranium and syndicate members.

