Skincare brand e’clat superior brings wide range of offers, sales & discounts on the occasion of Rakhi

Words can never justify the bond that siblings behold with each other. The love and hate relationship they share is one of the most beautiful. It does not matter if they fight with each other like cats and dogs. They will have their siblings back and most importantly they will stand against the world for each other. To cherish this unbreakable relationship, a pious festival called Raksha Bandhan has been celebrated for eons. Every year, keeping in mind the occasion of Rakhi, numerous brands put forth multiple sales and offer so that siblings can gift each other thoughtful presents. One such premium brand from the skincare industry which is promoting this concept is the e’clat superior.

The luxury brand e’clat superior’s exclusive rakhi kit has products that enhance the beauty of the skin. The kit consists of all the products that are dermatologist-tested and the list includes two of the bestselling e’clat superior serums; one is the vitamin C 20% serum for skin brightening & radiance while the other is the niacinamide 10% serum for skin barrier and large open pores. With that, it has e’clat superior ultra gleam oil serum, e’clat superior UV hydralite physical sunscreen, the e’clat superior double repair hydramoist moisturizer, the e’Clat Superior glutathione glo radiance face wash which is empowered with vitamin C, B, E, AHA & BHA, e’Clat Superior jade face or rose quartz roller stone. Additionally, at last, the most essential product that adds a quick glimmer to the face before any important occasion is the e’Clat Superior glowing booster sheet mask.

Sharing his views the founder of the brand, Sandeep Gupta says, “With the festival being around the corner people get the desire to look stunning. However, with their busy lives, they often forget to pamper themselves and their skin. So being a skincare brand, we decided to give our customers all the premium products in one place with our rakhi special kit. All these products will bring back the glow of your face and will make you feel happier in your skin. We assure you that e’clat superior range will make all heads turn towards you.”

A lot of thought has been put by the team e’clat superior for accumulating the finest of their products and bringing them in one place as a kit. With this, their big festival sale is also live that gives a flat 40% discount on every product. They also have three other special festive offers, one of which gives up to 70% off on skin rituals kits, the other one gives a free guasha & hair serum worth INR 3000 on the shopping of INR 3000 and the last amazing offer which they have for the Raksha Bandhan season is getting a free jade roller, ultra gleam & hair serum worth INR 5000 on the purchase of INR 5000 or more. So this Raksha Bandhan, reap the utmost benefits of this opportunity by getting this kit for yourself and your siblings.

