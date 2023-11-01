Simpolo unveils cutting-edge design solutions at Perspective-2023 Event

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a pioneer in innovative surface solutions

New Delhi, 27th October-2023 – Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a pioneer in innovative surface solutions, has once again pushed the boundaries of design excellence with its latest offerings showcased at the Perspective-2023 event. The event, a testament to Simpolo's unique perspective on design, concepts, and innovation, provided a comprehensive insight into their forward-thinking product development approach.

This year, Simpolo introduces the groundbreaking ‘StrongX’ surface, setting a new standard for matte finishes with its zero shine and absence of reflection. Boasting an impressive surface hardness rating of 8, ‘StrongX’ delivers unparalleled durability, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic environments such as airports, malls, and institutions. Remarkably, despite its matte finish and exceptional hardness, the ‘StrongX’ surface remains remarkably easy to clean and maintain.

In a move aimed at simplifying selection for Architects, Designers, and end-clients, Simpolo presents a complete product basket within the ‘Spectra’ and ‘Impatto’ collections. These collections offer an array of surfaces, textures, and sizes, thoughtfully designed to complement one another.

Simpolo also proudly announces the update of its acclaimed ‘Ricco’ collection with the introduction of ‘Ricco-2.0’. This edition retains the signature Posh Surface, now enhanced with trend-setting subtle color tones. Additionally, the incorporation of ‘Glimmer Tech’ introduces a subtle sheen to selected areas of the designs, adding a touch of elegance.

Mr. Bharat Aghara, CMO of Simpolo Ceramics, remarked: "At Simpolo, we believe that design is an ever-evolving journey. Perspective-2023 exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. With the introduction of ‘StrongX’ and the enhanced ‘Ricco-2.0’, we aim to provide architects and designers with tools that not only inspire creativity but also offer practical solutions for high-traffic spaces."

Discover the ultimate design solutions with Simpolo's complete product basket, all available under one roof.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DMCL, and DMCL claims no responsibility whatsoever)