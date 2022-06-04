Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab govt’s request on probe by sitting HC judge denied

Punjab government’s request for a probe by a sitting HC judge has been denied

Punjab government’s request for a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala has been declined, as per sources.

Reportedly, communication in this regard has been sent to the state government by the court administration. There was no immediate reaction from the state government.

The high court is short of 38 judges with a pendency of around 4.50 lakh cases.

The Punjabi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

The Punjab government had announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting HC judge after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had sought it.

Punjab Principal Secretary Anurag Verma said in a letter to HC, Registrar General that the government is very worried about the serious incident and wants to reach the root cause of this crime to bring justice.

I have been directed to convey the request of the honourable Chief minister for the Hon'ble Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court to get conducted an enquiry headed by a sitting judge of the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High court in this regard.

Moosewala’s family had also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a probe by the central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous singer.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Moosewala's home in Mansa on Friday, assuring the slain singer's family that his killers would soon be behind bars.

Read: Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022): The journey of Punjabi rapper who was inspired by Tupac Shakur