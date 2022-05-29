Search icon
Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022): The journey of Punjabi rapper who was inspired by Tupac Shakur

Sidhu joined the Congress party in December 2021 and contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district. Two others have been injured in the firing. Dr Ranjeet Rai, the Civil Surgeon of Mansa Hospital, has confirmed his death.

The Congress party has expressed condolences to his family and fans.

Sidhu Moose Wala was born in Mansa's Moosa village. He is an electric engineering graduate and completed his B-tech from Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

Sidhu Moose Wala had begun listening to hip-hop music when he was in Class 6 and he was influenced by late rapper Tupac Shakur. He was known for writing controversial lyrics.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a well known name in the Punjabi music and cinema industry. Born in 1993, Sidhu had started his career as a songwriter. 

Sidhu Moose Wala had moved to Canada after his graduation. Many of his songs were in top 100 chart in the country.

Sidhu Moose Wala started performing live shows in 2018. The Aam Aadmi Party had accused him of promoting gun culture through his songs.

Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party in December 2021 and contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla by a massive margin of 63,323 votes.

The shooting incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police removed the security cover of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

The Congress party has expressed condolences to his family and fans.

 

