Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022): The journey of Punjabi rapper who was inspired by Tupac Shakur

Sidhu joined the Congress party in December 2021 and contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district. Two others have been injured in the firing. Dr Ranjeet Rai, the Civil Surgeon of Mansa Hospital, has confirmed his death.

The Congress party has expressed condolences to his family and fans.