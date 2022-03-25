Shrikant Sharma not likely to retain berth in Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0: Sources

Today is the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government in Uttar Pradesh. All eyes are on the fact as to who will bag a berth in the Yogi 2.0 cabinet. However, sources have told Zee Media that BJP MLA from Mathura, Shrikant Sharma is not likely to get a place in the Yogi cabinet.

BJP MLA Shrikant Sharma decimated Congress' Pradeep Mathur by a massive margin of 1,09,803 votes in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Mathura seat went to polls in the first phase of UP elections held on February 10, 2022.

Mathura has been a key constituency in the Assembly elections along with Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Shrikant Sharma was the Energy Minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government. Yogi Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority as he takes oath today at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

There is speculation that Baby Rani Maurya may be made the deputy CM. If this happens, then Keshav Prasad Maurya will lose his berth. In the meeting of the Legislature Party held in Lok Bhavan, only Yogi Adityanath's name was announced as the leader on Thursday. No name was pitched in for the post of Deputy CM.

Along with this, the discussion on the name of Brajesh Pathak is also doing the rounds. Pathak is a BJP MLA from Lucknow Cantt.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance won 273 of 403 seats in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.