Shankar Mishra's statement on Air India urination: 'Got bags, clothes cleaned, no eyewitness, victim condoned act'

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman inside an Air India flight, has issued a statement saying the victim had shown no intention of lodging a police complaint when he got her clothes and bags cleaned two days after the alleged incident. The incident took place on November 26 on board a New York-Delhi flight. The man was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai resident, has been evading arrest. The Delhi Police is searching for him in the National Capital, Bengaluru and Mumbai. He was employed as the vice-president of the US financial company Wells Fargo which sacked him on Friday over what it termed "disturbing allegations".

Mishra, a native of Lucknow, issued a statement through his lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai. He said in the statement that he got the woman's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 which were delivered to her on November 30. He said the WhatsApp messages between him and the woman prove that he got the clothes cleaned.

"The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint," he said in the remarks.

He said the woman's grievance was that she wanted adequate compensation from Air India and raised a complaint on December 20.

The man said he paid the agreed upon compensation via PayTM on November 28 but the payment was returned on December 19 by the woman's daughter.

Shankar Mishra also claimed there was no eyewitness to the incident and the statements made were just hearsay. He cited the statements recorded before the probe committee by the cabin crew.

"The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew," he claimed.

The woman's clothes, socks and bag got drenched in the person's urine. She wrote in a letter to the airlines that she wanted to lodge a complaint against the man but the crew made her face the man who apologised profusely.

She later lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

With inputs from PTI