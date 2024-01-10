Sena vs Sena Live Updates: Maharashtra Speaker says Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray group's submission to consider Shiv Sena 2018 constitution cannot be accepted, Speaker Rahul Narwekar said.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has said Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde from the post of legislature party leader. The speaker delivered the verdict of the Sena versus Sena case.

Narwekar said, "The 2018 leadership structure was not in conformity with the constitution of the Shiv Sena (of 1999 which is relied upon). This leadership structure can not be taken as the yardstick to determine which faction is a real Shiv Sena political party."

Live Updates:

- Murder of democracy, insult of Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray after Speaker says Eknath Shinde-led group is 'real' Shiv Sena

- Will move Supreme Court against Speaker's ruling, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

- Eknath Shinde-led faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged in 2022: Speaker Rahul Narwekar

- Shiv Sena constitution relevant to the extent of identifying leadership structure: Speaker Narwekar

