Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams

 

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams

 

Chandigarh

In the wake of a large number of candidates set to appear for the Common Eligibility Test examination for the recruitment of Group-C posts, all schools in Haryana will be closed on Saturday, an official order said.

"Due to the CET examination, on November 5, there will be a holiday in all government and private schools in all 22 districts of the state. Haryana Government has issued orders in this regard," an official statement in Hindi said while quoting the orders issued in this regard by the Directorate of School Education.

Over 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test to be held in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, Haryana State Transport will provide free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the CET examination.

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
    Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
    Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.