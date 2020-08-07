Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India in October: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in October.

High level exchanges including the The annual bilateral summit between India and Russia are set to take place.

"There is a full calendar of forthcoming high-level exchanges between the two sides. The SCO and BRICS foreign ministers meetings, the NSAs' meeting, the Defence ministers' meeting are scheduled. Of course, we have the annual bilateral summit coming up in October when President Putin is expected to visit India," Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava further informed that foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Russian deputy foreign minister spoke with each other on all India-Russia recent exchanges.

"Yesterday when India's foreign secretary and the Russian deputy foreign minister spoke, they took stock of all these recent exchanges and the idea is to keep the momentum of these regular exchanges going on because due to the COVID situation, we have not been able to have visits," he said.

He further said that dates are still to be decided for the SCO and BRICS meetings which was scheduled to be held in July. The meetings was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in participating countries.

It is to be noted that on June 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Rajnath Singh termed his visit to the Russian capital a sign of 'special friendship' between New Delhi and Moscow. "My visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic. This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Vladimir Putin on July 2 and congratulated the latter on the successful national vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.