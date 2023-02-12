RRTS: India's first rapid rail to start in three weeks, have services like flights; know fare, stations, amenities, more

RRTS news | Photo: Representative

The first's rapid rail with facilities similar to an aeroplane will start running from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot in March 2023. The train will be run on a 17-km stretch of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot at a speed of 180 km per hour and tickets for the journey can be availed through mobile phones and cards. The track on the section has been laid and the work of installation of the overhead line equipment is almost done.

RRTS: Facilities

The train has been equipped with separate coaches for men and women and special foldable seats for the disabled. It also has adjustable chairs and special arrangements have been made for standing passengers. The rapid rail has Wi-Fi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, driver interaction system, dynamic route map, CCTV and an infotainment system.

Arrangements have been made for parking 13 trains in Duhai yard, so preparations are being made to operate only 13 rapid trains in the first phase, whereas after the construction of the entire route between Delhi and Meerut, a total of 30 rapid trains will be operated.

The Operation and Command Control Centre of the Rapid Rail Corridor is being made at Duhai Yard in Ghaziabad. Operation and control of all rapid trains running on the entire route will be commanded from the operations centre.

RRTS: Tickets

The ticket prices for RRTS have not been announced as of now.

RRTS: Objective

The objective of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor project is to decongest the National Capital Region and curb vehicular traffic, air pollution and ensure balanced regional development.

Entire Delhi to Meerut stretch is scheduled to be completed by 2025 in three phases with the first from Sahibabad to Duhai depot to be operational from March, from Sahibabad to Meerut by March 2024 and from Modipuram in Meerut to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi by 2025.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a Rs 30,274-crore joint venture of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government. The Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 1,326 crore for the project in the current financial year. According to the RRTS project, 24 stations will be built along the entire corridor.

(With inputs from IANS)