Right before Christmas, 10 infants die in Rajasthan hospital over the span of 48 hours

In what comes as a shocking and tragic incident, as many as ten infants died at a hospital in Rajasthan within the span of just 48 hours, two days before Christmas. A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to look into the matter on an immediate basis, according to Hospital Superintendent Dr. HL Meena.

The incident in question took place over December 23-24 at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, where the infants were admitted in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Of the ten infants who saw the most unfortunate and untimely death, four were aged 1-4 days, three were aged between one-and-a-half to five months, and the rest two infants were aged nine months and one year, respectively. Six of them died on December 23, while the rest four passed away on December 24. The causes of their death are still unknown.

To ascertain the causes of death, a three-member committee constituted by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has reached Kota, informed the hospital administration, adding that the matter is being pursued on an immediate basis as even the media reported the incident late on Thursday night.

Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his concern regarding the incident and said that the Rajasthan government should take immediate action in this matter. "The untimely death of 10 newborns in 48 hours in the JK Lone Maternal and Child Hospital of Kota, my parliamentary constituency, is a matter of concern. Rajasthan government should take immediate action in this matter with sensitivity," Om Birla said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also stated that urgent action is being taken regarding the matter. "The Principal Secretary of Government has been sent there. The team of doctors has also gone to Kota. After which the full information will be obtained," the Chief Minister stated.

In this matter, a committee constituted by the CMO reached Kota. The officers already present at the Circuit House welcomed Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria. After this, Galaria discussed with the District Collector, Medical College Principal, and other officials. Speaking to the media, Galaria said that a team of three doctors from Jaipur SSS Medical College has reached Kota to investigate the case. Team members will visit JK Lone to review the conditions.

The Head of the Department of Pediatrics has asked for the record for the last ten days. The cause of death will be known only after an investigation. Speaking to Zee News over the telephone, Head of Department of Pediatrics, Dr. Amritlal Bairava, said, "I too have received information and have ordered for the record of the last ten days. It will be investigated. He said that this hospital is a referral center. Serious children come directly from private hospitals and nursing homes in the city. Here 1 to 3 children die daily. Among them, there are deaths of newborns. According to the National NICU records, we accept up to 20 percent, while ours remain 10 to 15 percent. If there is more than this, there is a serious matter. Review and death audits are also done every month. It reveals the causes of death. It is reported online and is monitored even at the government levels."