Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

The Chief of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, died at 95 due to age-related ailments.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 06:19 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@narendramodi
The Chief of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, died at 95 due to age-related ailments, according to Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the death of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

"Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relationship with him over the years." PM Modi posted on X.

"I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti." PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, BJP President also expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating that he was extremely saddened by the passing away of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. His profound insights and guidance impacted numerous individuals, making a lasting impression on the fabric of humanity. The enduring impact of his compassion and enlightenment will keep motivating future generations. My deepest condolences go out to Swami ji's followers in this difficult time." BJP Chief JP Nadda posted on X.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed deepest condolence to all Swami Smaranananda Maharaj's fellow monks, followers and devotees
"Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the Revered President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees" Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

