Rajasthan Election Jhalrapatan Result 2023: BJP's Vasundhara Raje pitted against Congress' Ram Lal Chouhan

Jhalrapatan constituency of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is situated in the Jhalawar district. The voting for Jhalrapatan took place on November 25, 2023.

The prominent contenders for the Jhalrapatan constituency are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ram Lal Chouhan from the Congress. Additionally, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Makasud and Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Pawan Kumar Mehar are also participating in the electoral race.

Recapping the outcomes of the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls in Jhalrapatan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia secured victory in both instances. In 2013, she defeated Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandrawat with a substantial margin of 60,896 votes. In 2018, Vasundhara Raje Scindia retained the seat, triumphing over Congress candidate Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, with a margin of 34,980 votes.

BJP's Vasundhara Raje leads against Congress' Ram Lal Chouhan in early trend.

Counting has begun.