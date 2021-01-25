Rains, fog to hit these states in next two days, IMD says this for Delhi-NCR

Residents of Delhi and NCR are likely to face even lower temperatures in the next two days as fog and cold are predicted to hit the region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy rain in many regions in north India including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in the next two days. An orange alert has been issued by the department in this regard.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius on Sunday. According to the alert issued in this case, the temperature can go down even further in the next two days. An IMD official said that the new Western Disturbance will start affecting the Western Himalayan region from Friday. Therefore, the temperature in Delhi is expected to fall. He said that due to western disturbances, snowfall is expected in the upper hills of the Western Himalayas. With the arrival of cold, dry winds from the snow-covered mountains, the temperature can reach four degrees Celsius by Monday.

The weather agency also said that strong winds are expected to improve the air quality of the city. On Wednesday, the average AQI of 24 hours was 283, Tuesday's 404, Monday's 372 and Sunday's 347. Let us tell you that an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. This month, Delhi's air quality has been in the 'severe' category six times.

What are red, green, orange and yellow alerts?

The Meteorological Department issues four types of alerts. The first is Green Alert which means no danger. Second is Yellow Alert, which means be alert to danger. This alert is a signal of 'just watch'. The third is Orange Alert, which has every possibility of danger. When these alerts are issued, people are asked to be careful about moving around. The last is Red Alert, it is a sign of a dangerous situation. The Meteorological Department says that in such a situation when the weather reaches a dangerous level and there is a possibility of heavy damage.