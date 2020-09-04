PUBG Mobile videogame maker Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availability of apps

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent, the company involved in the making of the popular game PUBG Mobile said on Thursday that protection of user privacy and data is paramount to the company, and is engaged with Indian authorities to ensure availability of the app. It is to be noted that India yet again banned 118 Chinese mobile apps which includes Tencent's popular videogame PUBG Mobile.

For a lot of Indian gamers, the mobile videogame provided relief amidst the stressful time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of millions of Indian gamers are hooked to their mobile screens playing the latest Tencent's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) version of the video game.

PUBG Mobile game is part of the multiplayer "battle royale" genre in which combatants have to kill the other until one of them is left alive.

However, unfortunately for the PUBG fans, the Indian government banned it citing a threat to India's sovereignty and security.

The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology. It said that it has received many complaints about misuse of some applications available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and transmitting users data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

The ministry said that this decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

