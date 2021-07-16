PM Modi to inaugurate key railway projects, other attractions in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate various key railway projects on Friday (July 16) in Gujarat which will include a revamped railway station at his hometown Vadnagar where he used to sell tea during his childhood. The Ministry of Tourism spent Rs 8.5 crore to give a heritage look to the existing station building and its entry gate.

The inauguration also includes three news attractions in Ahmedabad's Science City and other railway stations. PM Modi took to Twitter to make the announcement. "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science", tweeted PM Modi.

The new railway projects also include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section as per the release by the Ministry of Railways.

According to the Chairman of the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) project, SS Rathore, the refurbished Gandhinagar Capital Railway station looks aesthetically pleasing when it comes to modernisation and is nearby The Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar. Among other facilities, the station has segregated entry and exit through the landscaped areas, Divyang-friendly ticket booking counters, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, and a dedicated art gallery with a live LED wall display lounge.

The station also has a luxury hotel on top of it, spread across 7,400 square meters and built at a cost of Rs 790 crore, it has 318 rooms and is operated by a private entity. Sumit Awasthi, Divisional Railway Manager (WR), Ahmedabad said, "The Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar is becoming the venue of choice for organising national and international events such as exhibitions, conferences, etc. There was a lack of proper connectivity and accommodation. As a result, Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station has been redeveloped incorporating a 318-room swanky hotel within."

The Mehsana-Veretha meter gauge line has been converted into an electrified broad gauge line at a total project cost of Rs 367 crores (Rs 293 crores gauge conversion and Rs 74 crores electrification).

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate an aquatic gallery, robotic gallery and the nature park in Ahmedabad’s Science City. According to ANI reports, the aquatic gallery spread over an area of 15,000 square metres will be the largest aquarium in India and will have 68 tanks showcasing 188 marine species including Penguins. A key attraction of the aquatic gallery is a 28-metre-long unique walkway tunnel.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate an interactive robotic gallery that takes visitors through the history of the evolution of robots and showcases the pioneers of robotics technology.