Presidential Elections 2022: Know when President Ram Nath Kovind’s term will end, detailed schedule of polls

The dates and final schedule for the presidential elections 2022 have been announced today, just as President Kovind’s term is nearing its end.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday announced the detailed schedule for the upcoming Indian Presidential Elections 2022, which are set to take place next month. The official schedule for the elections was announced today, June 9.

According to the official announcement, the presidential elections 2022 for the next term will be held on July 18, with the results expected to be announced on July 21. The official notification regarding the Presidential Elections 2022 will be released on June 15, 2022.

According to official data, a total of 4,809 electors will be voting in the Presidential elections 2022. The final result of the elections is set to be announced on July 21, according to the schedule released by the Chief Election Commissioner.

Check out the detailed schedule of the Presidential Elections 2022 –

  • Election Commission’s notification on presidential elections – June 15, 2022
  • Last date for making nominations – June 29, 2022
  • Date for the scrutiny of nominations – June 30, 2022
  • Last date for the withdrawal of candidature – July 2, 2022
  • Date on which poll shall be taken – July 18, 2022
  • Date on which counting shall be done – July 21, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term is coming to an end, and the next President of India will be elected before his tenure is over. President Kovind was sworn in for the post on July 25, 2017, and his presidential term is set to come to an end on July 24, 2022.

Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, while the declaration of the winner was made three days later on July 20. The President in India is elected by the members of the electoral college comprising of elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Till now, no potential candidates for the presidential elections have been announced, but the nominations for the same will take place by June 29. It has been ordered that no political party can issue any whip to their MLAs in this election, said CEC.

