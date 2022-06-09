Presidential elections 2022 dates announced, polling on July 18

File photo

Voting for Presidential elections 2022 will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday.

A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections and no political party can issue a whip to its members, he added.

Notification for polls: June 16

Last date for nominations: June 29

Scrutiny of nominations: June 30

Withdrawal of nomination: July 2

Date of polling: July 18

Counting of votes: July 21

As per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next president must be held before the completion of the incumbent`s term. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24th July.

Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, while the declaration of the winner was made three days later on July 20.

The President in India is elected by the members of the electoral college comprising of elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

How is the President of India elected?

As per Article 54 of the Constitution of India, the President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all States including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of the States are not eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors for the Presidential election.

The value of votes of the elected members of State Legislative Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament is governed by Article 55(2) of the Constitution.

Article 324 of the Constitution read with the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the Presidential and Vice - Presidential Elections Rules, 1974 vests the superintendence, direction and control of the conduct of election to the office of the President of India in the Election Commission of India.