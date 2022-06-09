Banks likely to go on strike on June 27, complete all your pending work now

(Image Source: IANS/File)

Employees of public sector banks have threatened to go on strike on June 27 to press for issues related to pension and the demand for five-days-a-week work. The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) has been spearheading this strike. UFBU consists of nine bank unions.

This includes All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Read | Central Bank of India bandh on May 30-31, several banks threaten to go on strike

AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutta told PTI that about 7 lakh workers across the country would participate in the strike, if the government and management of banks are insensitive to the unions'demands. Banking operation may be impacted if the strike materalises.

What are the demands?

Their demands included updation and revision of pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restore old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU.

The United Forum of Bank Unions has been demanding for a long time to implement a 5-day week in banks. They say that banks should work only five days a week. This rule is applicable in most of the big companies of the private sector.

Goes without saying that the banking operations may be impacted if the Public sector bank employees' strike materialises as the day for strike is Monday (June 27). Prior to that, June 25 and June 26 being Saturday and Sunday there will be bank holidays. Hence in such a scenario, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days which may affect customers.