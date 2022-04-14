Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to open today, here's all you need to know

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya today. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will showcase all the contributions made by the former Prime Ministers since India gained independence in 1947.

PM Modi, on Wednesday, had tweeted about the same and said, "At 11 am tomorrow, April 14, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated which will showcase the contributions of all our PMs. This programme is taking place when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I would urge everyone to visit the museum."

It is known that the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.

"Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres," PMO said.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and molded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

As per the PMO, the information for the museum was collected through resources/repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, and Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Foreign News Agencies, etc. Appropriate use of archives (collected works and other literary works, important correspondence), some personal items, gifts and memorabilia (felicitations, honours, medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), speeches of Prime Ministers, and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.

The Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

"Holograms, Virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations, etc. enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging," the release stated.

There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya. Starting from displays on the freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-around progress of the country.

