Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee marries girlfriend Juli, pics go viral

Famous Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has tied the knot with his long-time partner Juli Ibr in a ceremony in the Vienna, the capital of Austria. Rathee who is popular for his explanatory and fact-checking videos related to big news developments in India, has also posted videos from his travels with now-wife Juli, who is a German citizen.

Rathee reportedly met Juli in 2014. Incidentally, his eponymous YouTube channel, which has over 6.2 million subscribers, was also founded the same year.

Photographs from the wedding went viral after both Dhruv and Juli took to social media to share the news with their followers.

Some of our wedding pics..



Dhruv x Juli pic.twitter.com/JcPmWNHJGI — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) November 26, 2021

Rathee also shared a clip on his YouTube channel Dhruv Rathee vlogs. He had also announced the wedding to his fans via the vlogs channel 6 days ago.

The private ceremony was only attended by close family and friends. Dhruv also wrote a message for his wife on Instagram, “More than 7 years after we met, we finally got married. Guess the place and the city? A short video of our wedding day is coming soon too. PS: Thank you for all the sweet comments and congratulations!”