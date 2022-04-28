PM Narendra Modi set to visit Assam today: What's on agenda?

File Photo

PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit Assam today where he is all set to lay the foundation stone for several projects. The Prime Minister will address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district at around 11 am.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the program, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various projects in the education sector. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong), and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong).

These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region. During the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

At around 01:45 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation. Later, at around 3 pm, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.

At Dibrugarh, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

He will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project. Notably, the Assam government has declared a state holiday in both districts for April 28 ahead of PM Modi's visit.